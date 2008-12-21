Electronic Beer Pong Table Probably a Big Hit at the Engineering Frat House

Giz reader and beer pong enthusiast Dan Dayon constructed a beer pong table with glowing LEDs, cup sensors, and a wireless module. It's one of the most advanced tables you could ever puke on.

The DIY project is powered by five microcontrollers and features 120 RGB LEDs, five per cup. The lights pulse and change colour depending on the arrangement of (presumably) classic red plastic cups see-through plastic cups, and is equipped with a wireless module to let it communicate with a scoreboard to be constructed later. The LEDs are under a sheet of glass to protect them from the cheap beer of choice. [Thanks, Dan!]