How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Electronic Beer Pong Table Probably a Big Hit at the Engineering Frat House

Giz reader and beer pong enthusiast Dan Dayon constructed a beer pong table with glowing LEDs, cup sensors, and a wireless module. It's one of the most advanced tables you could ever puke on.

The DIY project is powered by five microcontrollers and features 120 RGB LEDs, five per cup. The lights pulse and change colour depending on the arrangement of (presumably) classic red plastic cups see-through plastic cups, and is equipped with a wireless module to let it communicate with a scoreboard to be constructed later. The LEDs are under a sheet of glass to protect them from the cheap beer of choice. [Thanks, Dan!]

Trending Stories Right Now

au oppo oppo-find-x2-pro

Oppo Find X2: Australian Hands-On Review

Oppo's pushing both the high-end specifications and its reputation for more affordable price points with the Oppo Find X2, and we've already had the opportunity (or is it oppo-rtunity?) for some hands-on evaluation time.
die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles