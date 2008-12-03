Elecom Waterproof SDHC Cards Keep Wet Memories Dry

While they won't do much to salvage that fancy camera, Elecom is trusting that some of us will benefit from their waterproof SDHC cards.

In 4GB and 8GB sizes, the quick Class 6 (6MB/sec) memory cards promise to get wet without losing a whole vacation's worth of shots. (Or, for those who already use waterproof cameras, it could just be another level of protection.) There's no price at this time, but look for the Elecom cards on the international market this month. Importing on this piece of gear won't cause you any compatibility issues. [Elecom via Akihabara News]