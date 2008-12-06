How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Elaborate Wall-Mounted Fireplaces For Holiday Ambiance

Wall-mounted fireplaces are nothing new, but the new Icoi (Icoya) and Yan-Li designs from Arkiane are a lot more elaborate than most of the products that are already on the market.

Apparently, the butterfly design of the Icoi fireplace was inspired by a god worshipped by the ancient Incas while the Yan-Li features three stylised flames to illustrate the "vitality of fire." Either way, these fireplaces are a visually stunning centerpiece to a room. They can even be built flush into the wall to help conserve space. Unfortunately, these designs appear to be only available in France, which is probably just as well. They are sure to be outrageously expensive (and not very Santa Claus friendly to boot). [arkiane via Trendir]

Trending Stories Right Now

au oppo oppo-find-x2-pro

Oppo Find X2: Australian Hands-On Review

Oppo's pushing both the high-end specifications and its reputation for more affordable price points with the Oppo Find X2, and we've already had the opportunity (or is it oppo-rtunity?) for some hands-on evaluation time.
die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles