Elaborate Wall-Mounted Fireplaces For Holiday Ambiance

Wall-mounted fireplaces are nothing new, but the new Icoi (Icoya) and Yan-Li designs from Arkiane are a lot more elaborate than most of the products that are already on the market.

Apparently, the butterfly design of the Icoi fireplace was inspired by a god worshipped by the ancient Incas while the Yan-Li features three stylised flames to illustrate the "vitality of fire." Either way, these fireplaces are a visually stunning centerpiece to a room. They can even be built flush into the wall to help conserve space. Unfortunately, these designs appear to be only available in France, which is probably just as well. They are sure to be outrageously expensive (and not very Santa Claus friendly to boot). [arkiane via Trendir]