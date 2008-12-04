Eee Box Upgraded With HDMI and Discrete Graphics

There was nothing wrong with the Eee Box, a PC not so dissimilar to the Wii, except that it lacked any real reason for existence with processing no more powerful than a netbook.

The new Eee Box B204 and B206 look to beef up the line's capabilities into something worthy of HTPC application. While still running light 1.6GHz Atom processors with 1GB of RAM, the systems now feature ATI Radeon HD 3400 series discrete graphics with 256MB of DDR2 memory along with HDMI output to play back high def video on an HDTV. And when you account for the Wireless-N networking and 160GB SATA hard drive, you realise that the the Eee Box could be a contender in the low end home theatre PC market.

No word yet on pricing or availability, but the original Eee Box ran a palatable $US300. [Asus]

Note: Image is of the original Eee Box.