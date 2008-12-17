How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Early Hands-On of Intel Convertible Classmate

Laptop Mag scored a hands-on with a pre-production unit of the upcoming Intel Convertible Classmate. And they seemed to like it.

The touchscreen sequel to the original Classmate, the Convertible Classmate will pack the typical netbook 1.6 GHz Intel Atom, 60 GB hard drive, and Windows XP. Its touchscreen is 8.9 inches.

Laptop liked it, however, noting that the system handles XP by providing a touch-friendly Home menu that's supposed to be fairly decent. Newly bundled software includes a virtual keyboard and handwriting recognition to take advantage of the responsive touchscreen—plus there should be more apps from developers on the way. Also, integrated accelerometers successfully tracked whether the computer was in portrait or landscape mode, adjusting accordingly in 2 seconds.

If you like netbooks, CES 2009 will be chock-full of them. Intel's latest Classmate iteration looks solid, but we'll see what we think when the competitors show up. [Laptop]

Trending Stories Right Now

au oppo oppo-find-x2-pro

Oppo Find X2: Australian Hands-On Review

Oppo's pushing both the high-end specifications and its reputation for more affordable price points with the Oppo Find X2, and we've already had the opportunity (or is it oppo-rtunity?) for some hands-on evaluation time.
die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles