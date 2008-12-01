Duo Wireless Penmouse Adds Touchscreen Tablet Tech to Laptops Cheaply

Modding your laptop to add a touchscreen is certainly possible, though you'll need to be pretty competent with tools: with the Duo gizmo all you need to be able to do is clip it to your screen. The two-piece device has a sensor you pop on top of your monitor or laptop screen and a wireless pen sensor—in combination they can give you that tablet-PC-alike pen-control performance you may have been yearning for, though only if you're running a PC with XP or Vista. Still, it's just $US44, which isn't going to wound your wallet. [RedFerret]