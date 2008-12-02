Duck Huntin' Shirt Protects Your Butt From Embarrassing, Painless Accident

Look, I'm for the right to bear arms as much as the next guy—I just don't like ducks.

While we were born a few generations too late for Wild West gun-slinging and a few generations too early for deadly, preteen laser pistol duels, the Duck Huntin' t-shirt celebrates our place in the here and now, when packing a light gun in your pants is seen as humourous as opposed to dangerous and t-shirts are seen as fashionable as opposed to a denial of one's unavoidable trek into middle age.

Priced at $US20, it's definitely tempting, but you could always pull out your old Nintendo light gun for real and save a few bucks. [NerdyShirts via NerdApproved]