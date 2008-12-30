Dual SIM Philips Xenium X710 Packed With 1900mAh Power

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Like earlier phones in Philips' Xenium series, the X710 is going to give you lots of talk time—but it's no iPhone killer.

Outside of the dual SIM slots, the X710 throws in the following features:

- Support communications standards: GSM: 900, 1800, 1900 MHz / EDGE, GPRS Class 10
- Dimensions: 113,6 x49, 1×16, 9 mm
- Weight: 114 gr. (without battery)
- Battery: Li-Ion, capacity of 1900 mA / h
- Messaging: SMS / MMS / E-Mail
- Display: 2.4-inch, TFT, permission 240h320 points, displaying more than 262 thousand colors
- Camera: 3 MP, CMOS (CMOS) with avtofokusom
- Sound: 64-bit tone polyphonic, MP3-ringtones, MP3 player, built-EQ
- Supported audio formats: ADPCM, AMR, Midi, MP3, SP-Midi, AAC, WAV, AAC +, WMA
- Memory: 20 MB available to user, expandable through the use of microSD memory cards (up to 8 GB
- Communications: Bluetooth (A2DP, Handsfree, Handset, Object push, FTP), USB 1.1 (Mini USB), WAP 2.0
- Support for Java MIDP 2.0
- Built in FM-radio
- The Russian-speaking menu
- Other applications: Alarm clock, calculator, stopwatch, Calendar, Calendar, Game Fantasy Kingdom, Currency Converter, My card, image editor, Sudoku game

The clean design is definitely a plus, even if it seems to be heavily inspired by the Sony T600 and T700. However, it's still a fairly basic phone, and the lack of 3G is definitely a drawback—although that won't matter much given the fact that it is destined for the Russian market. [Unwired View]

