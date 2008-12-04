Dr. Dre and Monster Puts $150 In Your Ear With Beats Tour Headphones

Dr. Dre and Monster just dropped the in-ear version of their Beats headphones, which cost $US150 and are tangle free. Now they're waiting for you to pick it up.

The most notable feature in its checklist of features is the tangle free cable design, which looks to us like a sort of flat-cable. Other cool details are the gold contacts, the heavier low-end (same as its larger brother) and a "sound-isolating eartip". The spec page doesn't list anything about an on-board Microphone, like the earlier version, so we're not sure if you can take calls on this. We'd guess not. [Apple Store via Crunchgear]