Dr. Dre and Monster Puts $150 In Your Ear With Beats Tour Headphones

Dr. Dre and Monster just dropped the in-ear version of their Beats headphones, which cost $US150 and are tangle free. Now they're waiting for you to pick it up.

The most notable feature in its checklist of features is the tangle free cable design, which looks to us like a sort of flat-cable. Other cool details are the gold contacts, the heavier low-end (same as its larger brother) and a "sound-isolating eartip". The spec page doesn't list anything about an on-board Microphone, like the earlier version, so we're not sure if you can take calls on this. We'd guess not. [Apple Store via Crunchgear]

au oppo oppo-find-x2-pro

Oppo Find X2: Australian Hands-On Review

Oppo's pushing both the high-end specifications and its reputation for more affordable price points with the Oppo Find X2, and we've already had the opportunity (or is it oppo-rtunity?) for some hands-on evaluation time.
die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

