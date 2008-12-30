Dog-Powered Vehicles Force Man's Best Friend Into Manual Labour

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Your dog is lazy and shiftless, not paying his way through life at all. It's time to make your dog work for his food by attaching him to a scooter, bike or skateboard.

Yes, now you can get your lazy arse carted around by your poor dog, attaching him and up to three other dogs to one of these crazy contraptions. The big selling point, apparently, is that by placing the dog behind the steering apparatus, you're able to have much more control over where you're headed. Because if the dog was placed in front of the steering apparatus, you'd always just head right to the butcher shop or milk bone factory.

But really, you need to see the website to get the full effect of this product. I mean, with quotes like this, how can you go wrong?

YOU WILL LOVE THE TOTAL STABILITY OF THE TRIKE AND THE SPORTS CAR TYPE HANDLING WITH POWERFUL STEERING AND BRAKING.

I SURE WILL! [Dog Powered Scooter via Neatorama]

