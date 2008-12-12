We already know the new MacBook Pros have video problems, so when the Inquirer says their Nvidia GeForce 9600 GTs use the same faulty material that killed earlier graphics cards, it doesn't look good.
Do the New MacBook Pros Have Faulty Nvidia Graphics Cards?
