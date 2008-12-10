DIY iPhone Retro Rotary Docking Station

Interestingly enough, a retro rotary phone lends itself well to iPhone docking. Plus, building one yourself looks to be a fairly simple procedure (so long as you are willing to cannibalise a speaker dock).

According to the project page, a version with a microphone on the handset is also in the works along with a compatible iPhone app. That would make it possible to use it for actual phone calls—kind of like the commercial retro handsets that have become so ubiquitous these days. [fonejackerhacker via Boing Boing Gadgets via Hacked Gadgets]