DIY Christmas Cannon is a Festive Tinsel Explosion

This DIY Christmas Cannon provides a solution to a problem I didn't know existed: how to combine explosive firearms with the warmth, generosity, and joy of Christmas. Video after the jump.

This homemade PVC pneumatic cannon is loaded with seasonal sparklies like tinsel and fake snow (and what looks like a slightly forlorn little Christmas teddy bear) and pressurised with a bicycle pump. Then the Christmas spirit lets fly a shiny explosion, just like baby Jesus intended. Instructables warns that despite the festivity, this gun is sort of dangerous, and shooting a pneumatic cannon full of anything at somebody's face may not be the best idea. Still, what a great new addition to the holy tradition. [Instructables]