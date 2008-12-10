DirecTV PC Tuner Officially Canceled

DirecTV has officially canned their efforts to bring the HDPC-20 tuner to market. The device would have allowed subscribers to integrate their service with Windows Media Centre.

A company spokesperson noted that the decision was made after "assessing the impact of missing the August 2008 release of Windows Media Centre update and considering timing of the next release." How disappointing. If it is any consolation, DirecTV knows that we want Windows integration and they have expressed a commitment to making it happen. Nah, that doesn't make me feel better. [Gearlog]