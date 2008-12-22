How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Dev-Team Shows Live iPhone 3G Unlock 'Yellowsn0w' Demo

This video is the first public demo of the iPhone 3G unlock, named "yellowsn0w", courtesy of Dev-Team member MuscleNerd. With a wave of his hand, he goes from AT&T to T-Mobile, and makes a call.

The target release date for the official unlock is New Year's Eve. The unlock will only be available to iPhone 3G owners that have 2.11.07 baseband or earlier (jailbroken). As you can see in the demo the hack is finished—Dev-Team members say all that's left to do is package it up into a nice, user-friendly package. [Dev-Team Blog]

Trending Stories Right Now

5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

How Humanity Could Last Forever

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles