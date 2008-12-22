Dev-Team Shows Live iPhone 3G Unlock 'Yellowsn0w' Demo

This video is the first public demo of the iPhone 3G unlock, named "yellowsn0w", courtesy of Dev-Team member MuscleNerd. With a wave of his hand, he goes from AT&T to T-Mobile, and makes a call.

The target release date for the official unlock is New Year's Eve. The unlock will only be available to iPhone 3G owners that have 2.11.07 baseband or earlier (jailbroken). As you can see in the demo the hack is finished—Dev-Team members say all that's left to do is package it up into a nice, user-friendly package. [Dev-Team Blog]