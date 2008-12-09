Dental Air Force Pressure Washes Your Pearly Whites

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

You know how a pressure washer can clean all of the crap off the side of your house and into those hard-to-reach gutters? Well, picture the same thing—only with your teeth.

Unlike the Teledyne Waterpik of old, the manufacturer of the Dental Air Force throws more than just a stream of water at your grimy teeth and gums—it also uses air pressure and their own proprietary cleaning solution to "break through the plaque barrier." Unfortunately, laying a beat down on Count Plaqula won't come cheap. The unit is priced at $US240 and refills run about 30-35 cents per dose. [Dental Air Force via DVICE]

