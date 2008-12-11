How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Delta to Launch In-Flight Wi-Fi In The Next Few Weeks

Previously shooting for the first half of 2009, word is now that Delta's in-flight wi-fi rollout will begin before the end of 2008—i.e. very soon.

So when you're heading home for Christmas or the Festival of Lights, you might have the joy of checking in with your boss every few seconds, rather than enjoy No Reservations for the upteenth time. No porn though, as Delta is one of the airlines who have vowed to block adult sites so flight attendants don't have to. [Press Release, Photo Cubbie in Vegas/Flickr]

