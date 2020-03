Not the first time we've seen this, but it looks like Dell is shipping their Inspiron Mini 9 to regular joes with smaller batteries than the ones reviewers got.

Jkkmobile says that while review units had a 32Wh battery, consumer units have 24Wh batteries, which is why you'd be lucky to hit 3 hours of life vs. the four hours most reviewers got. We hit up Dell for a response, we'll let you know what they say. [jkkmobile]