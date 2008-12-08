How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Dell Hikes Up Windows XP Price by $US150

Customers looking to purchase an older model Windows XP PC today from Dell will have to pay slightly more than they did yesterday, as the online retailer has officially hiked the price by $US150.

The hike means Dell has either accepted XP's eventual demise as an eight-year-old OS, or that it has decided to go all-in on the Vista hate and really capitalise on customer demand. Recent Windows XP PC salvage operations reported on here at Gizmodo would seem to indicate the latter might be the case. [Dell via Obsessable]

