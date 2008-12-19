Dell 'Adamo' Could Be Lighter, Thinner Than MacBook Air

According to this teaser site and this fashion site, Dell has a laptop coming that may be both lighter and thinner than the MacBook Air.

The NYT visually quotes Tatelman, Dell's VP of consumer sales of marketing, with a reaction of his "mouth [gaping]open and his eyes [darting]away." Tatelman followed with:

I think we need to get some iconic products out there, so people associate Dell's brand with other things." Namely, that's goodbye to clunky, and hello to sleek.

And an analyst says that Dell could "shave $US400 off the MacBook Air price pretty easily." And a Hackintosh Adamo? We're excited. Sign us up for duty, Admiral. [NYTimes]