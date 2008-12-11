How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Dated Computer Ads For Your Perusal and Mockery

There's nothing quite like the ego boost of looking at an old computer ad. Without doing absolutely anything remarkable, you get to laugh at the accomplishments of yesteryear that got us where we are today.

Luckily, Old Computer Ads has pages of...old computer ads...for your casual browsing and snickering. But occasionally you can find a real technological gem in the rough, like this APF Imagination Machine. I mean, I know it's old and everything, but my life will never be the same if I buy it.

Truly though, the next Dell marketed in sparkling rainbow font is the next Dell that I momentarily consider purchasing before posting about it here in faux macho disdain. [Old Computer Ads via bbGadgets]

Trending Stories Right Now

5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

How Humanity Could Last Forever

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles