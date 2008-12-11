Dated Computer Ads For Your Perusal and Mockery

There's nothing quite like the ego boost of looking at an old computer ad. Without doing absolutely anything remarkable, you get to laugh at the accomplishments of yesteryear that got us where we are today.

Luckily, Old Computer Ads has pages of...old computer ads...for your casual browsing and snickering. But occasionally you can find a real technological gem in the rough, like this APF Imagination Machine. I mean, I know it's old and everything, but my life will never be the same if I buy it.

Truly though, the next Dell marketed in sparkling rainbow font is the next Dell that I momentarily consider purchasing before posting about it here in faux macho disdain. [Old Computer Ads via bbGadgets]