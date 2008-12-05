Dal Dal Internet Connected Lamp Conveys Info Via Colours, Beep Bloops

This Dal Dal lamp is a lot like the Nabaztag bunny, which uses Wi-Fi to relay information from the internet into meatspace. Except this looks a lot classier.

There aren't that many details about the Dal Dal available, but it's supposed to relay information from the internet into various colours. What information, we're not sure, but we're guessing that it's probably something like the weather, or stock prices, or something else that can be conveyed via a gradual scale. There's also audible alerts, which to us means you can use it for stuff new emails notificaions? We've no idea, but that all sounds logical until the company releases concrete info in Q1 2009. [Dal Dal via GeekLifeBlog via Engadget]