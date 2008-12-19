How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

CV-MP01 Mobile Projector is Marginally Smaller, Significantly Cuter Than Its Competitors

The CV-MP01 shares a lot with some other mobile projectors we've seen—namely from 3M—but measures up at a stunningly small 40x57x59mm and 90 grams.

In terms of styling, the CV-MP01 is much more toylike than business-oriented PowerPoint machines from the likes of 3M and Dell, but it boasts roughly the same specs: a blacklit LED projection system, VGA (640x480) resolution, a 10,000h predicted lifespan and a small speaker to round out the minimal featureset. It's Japan-only for now, but the projector—or something like it—will likely meet our shores before too long. [Akihabara]

