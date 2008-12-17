Custom Marriage Proposals on the Nintendo DS Prove Your Love, Nerdiness

Were you inspired by the one-of-a-kind hacked Chrono Trigger proposal? Do you now want to rip that guy's idea off and do a DS proposal of your own? New software can make it happen.

Multiple:Option's middleware for the DS lets you create a custom puzzle game that ends with a marriage proposal. Simply give the game to your romance target, hope they don't totally suck at puzzle games and then see if your bet on them tolerating your insufferable nerdiness for the rest of their lives pays off. [Offworld via New Launches]