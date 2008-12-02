CurrenKey Coin-Shaped Flash Drive: It's Almost a Good Idea

Kudos to LaCie for making their flash drives more portable—although, the coin-shape may prove problematic. It won't be long before your sensitive data ends up in the hands of some Starbucks employee.

It is definitely thicker than a traditional coin, but the metal exterior of the USB 2.0 drive enhances the illusion, making it easy to lose in a pocket full of change. Still, at $US20 for the 4GB version and $US30 for the 8GB version, at least you are getting a decent amount of storage for the price. [LaCie via Crunchgear]