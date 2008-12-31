Creative's Zii is Actually a Processor, Still No Idea What 'Stemcell Computing' Is

The mystery surrounding Creative's Zii "stemcell computing" technology is at least partially solved. Apparently, this MP3 player revolution they are proposing will come in the form of a processor that will debut at CES.

What does this processor do? What the hell is "stemcell computing?" Is this a bunch of hype that won't deliver in the end? The answers are: I don't know, I don't know and probably. However, we do know that the chip will be used in "a variety" of upcoming products and that Nintendo probably won't be happy about the name. The chip could simply enhance sound, but we are hoping that it is much more than that. We shall find out soon enough. [zii and epizenter]