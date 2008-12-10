Creative Vado HD Pocket Camcorder Now Available

The latest entrant into the compact, cheap camcorder running crew currently spearheaded by the Flip and all of its variants is now available—the Creative Vado shoots 720p, has HDMI-out and costs $US200.

HDMI out is the biggest differentiation from the Flip MinoHD; the Vado also doubles the onboard memory to 8GB over the MinoHD's 4GB. Both have the same $US230 MSRP, and same general $US200 street price. We'll have a more in-depth look at the Vado all in due time, but for now, recall that the original Vado did not blow us away. [Product Page]