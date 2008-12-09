Crazy, Ugly Mystery Phone Pops Up, Begs to Be Identified

This mystery phone has appeared on the internet with absolutely no info about it available. We don't know what it is, but we do know that's it's ugly as sin.

The accepted educated guess about this thing is that it's the upcoming Palm Roteo, based on the keyboard looking like the keyboard on the Centro and the fact that the screen, you know, rotates. It's got smudges on the screen indicating a touchscreen, and there's a camera on the front that might mean videoconferencing support. As for that comically tiny trackpad, I don't know what the deal is with that. And it looks big and awkward. No, no thank you. [Treo Central via Boy Genius Report]