Crazy IBM ThinkPad W700 Has Integrated Secondary Display

The new IBM ThinkPad W700 has an integrated secondary display. Foldable, 10.6 inches of it, with 768 x 1280 pixels and LED backlight. Colour us impressed. The amazing feature list doesn't stop there.

Not only you won't have to wait to get that tri-screen MacBook Pro—ok, you will have to wait for that, because this one only has two displays—but the IBM ThinkPad W700 feature list is absolutely impressive:

• Intel® Core 2 Duo, Core 2 Extreme, and Core 2 Quad Core Q9100 processors

• NVIDIA Quadro Express graphics technology

• Integrated colour calibration

• Onboard palm rest digitizer and pen

• Integrated second display screen

• RAID HDD high-speed storage

• Large, high-resolution displays

• Wireless LAN (WLAN)

• ThinkVantage® technologies

• Trusted ThinkPad layered security

[IBM via NoteBook Review—Thanks Leo]