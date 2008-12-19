How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Crazy IBM ThinkPad W700 Has Integrated Secondary Display

The new IBM ThinkPad W700 has an integrated secondary display. Foldable, 10.6 inches of it, with 768 x 1280 pixels and LED backlight. Colour us impressed. The amazing feature list doesn't stop there.

Not only you won't have to wait to get that tri-screen MacBook Pro—ok, you will have to wait for that, because this one only has two displays—but the IBM ThinkPad W700 feature list is absolutely impressive:

• Intel® Core 2 Duo, Core 2 Extreme, and Core 2 Quad Core Q9100 processors
• NVIDIA Quadro Express graphics technology
• Integrated colour calibration
• Onboard palm rest digitizer and pen
• Integrated second display screen
• RAID HDD high-speed storage
• Large, high-resolution displays
• Wireless LAN (WLAN)
• ThinkVantage® technologies
• Trusted ThinkPad layered security

[IBM via NoteBook Review—Thanks Leo]

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.

