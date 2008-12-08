How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Cowon Curve PMP Release Date Slips Into Early 2009

The fabulous-looking and curvaceous Cowon Curve PMP, which was rumoured to be slipping into U.S. stores sometime this month, has been pushed back to "early 2009" due to production issues. Eye candy... delayed!

Just to let you all know what you're not going to be getting for Christmas, there's a 3.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen built into this thing, capable of 16 million colours. A 500 MHz CPU tops off the remainder of the features, as well as T-DMB, Bluetooth and even an electronic dictionary app! Oh, and that's all on top of a 40-hour charge and an accelerometer too. No price.
[OLED-Info, Thanks Ron!]

