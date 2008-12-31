Cool Flash Graphic: Every Craft In NASA's Constellation System, Deconstructed

Accompanying a long piece on the future of NASA's Orion/Constellation system, the NYTimes threw together a nice Flash graphic detailing the individual components of what may or may not (ahem Financiapocalypse) replace the Space Shuttle.

While the written piece prods and pokes at the budgetary and bureaucratic challenges (shocker!) NASA is jumping through to get their plan for Constellation (which includes the Apollo-like Orion capsule, a lunar lander and two rockets, the Ares I and larger Ares V) off the ground, the graphic is a great 90-second summary of what will probably be our main space vehicle system for many years to come. [NYTimes]