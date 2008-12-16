Consumers Choose Products With More Tech Specs

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

A recent study in the Journal of Consumer Research reveals that we are heavily influenced into choosing products with heavy technical specs—even when those specs mean nothing.

Five related studies were performed in which participants had to choose between two items in various categories, including digital cameras, towels, sesame oil, cell phones, and potato chips. And in every study, the participants preferred the items with the most specifications.

The study's author concludes that there is indeed a practical lesson for marketers here, though I'm pretty sure that digital cameras alone have pretty much proven that point already. [Lab Spaces Thanks Elizabeth!]

