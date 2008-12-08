Confirmed: iPhone Coming to Walmart By the End of December, Regularly Priced

Inconsistent rumours that Walmart would soon start selling the iPhone soon have been pinging around for a few days now, but Bloomberg has finally come up with a solid answer: It's happening, and probably by Christmas.

Store representatives at multiple locations confirmed to the publication that employees are training to sell the handset, which will hit shelves by the end of the month. This will make Walmart the second non-mothership retail chain to sell the iPhone, and by far the largest. But what about all the $US99 4GB model nonsense? It hasn't been confirmed, and still doesn't sound that likely.

Some analysts still say that the $99 iPhone will probably happen eventually, but others are specific enough to claim that a Bentonville, Arkansas location will sell the discontinued 4GB model in addition to the 8GB and 16GB versions, which have been confirmed at their normal $US199 and $US299 prices. As far as I can tell though, Bentonville=Rumourville, and buying an iPhone at Walmart will be exactly like buying one elsewhere, just a little more depressing. [Bloomberg]