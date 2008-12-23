Concept Electric Bike Charges Via A Method You Probably Would Never Guess In a Million Years

This concept folding electric bike won a Merit prize in a bike design competition, but its practical use is probably limited. Why? Because you charge it at home by pedaling.

We suppose there's a case to be made for getting exercise at home, when you can wear lousy clothes and sweat all over them, then using the electric power to get you to work in your nice clothes. But what's the point of riding a bike to work then? Why not just pedal normally and convert your pedaling energy into forward movement instead of losing part of that energy when you're charging the battery, then losing part of it again when that gets converted to powering your bike?

In any case, it's an electric bike that you power by pedaling. Surprised? [Behance]