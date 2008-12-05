Comcast Usage Meter Coming in January to Help Users Avoid Data Cap Overages

If you are a Comcast subscriber that worries about exceeding the 250GB data cap, I have some good news. A usage meter is in the works that will help you avoid this problem.

Obviously, the vast majority of subscribers will never have to worry about service suspension or termination because of bandwidth overages, but for those that do, a tool like this is vital. Up until now, Comcast urged concerned customers to download bandwidth meters online or rely on a meter contained within the McAfee Security Suite to track their usage. According to DSL reports, this online tool could come as early as January 5th and it will update users on a three hour delay—not in real time. Not a perfect solution, but at least it will be convenient. [Comcast via DSL Reports via CNET]