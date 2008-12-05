How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Comcast Usage Meter Coming in January to Help Users Avoid Data Cap Overages

If you are a Comcast subscriber that worries about exceeding the 250GB data cap, I have some good news. A usage meter is in the works that will help you avoid this problem.

Obviously, the vast majority of subscribers will never have to worry about service suspension or termination because of bandwidth overages, but for those that do, a tool like this is vital. Up until now, Comcast urged concerned customers to download bandwidth meters online or rely on a meter contained within the McAfee Security Suite to track their usage. According to DSL reports, this online tool could come as early as January 5th and it will update users on a three hour delay—not in real time. Not a perfect solution, but at least it will be convenient. [Comcast via DSL Reports via CNET]

Trending Stories Right Now

au oppo oppo-find-x2-pro

Oppo Find X2: Australian Hands-On Review

Oppo's pushing both the high-end specifications and its reputation for more affordable price points with the Oppo Find X2, and we've already had the opportunity (or is it oppo-rtunity?) for some hands-on evaluation time.
die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles