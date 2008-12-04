Coby to Release $US100 'Midget' Laptop to Sell in Rite-Aid, Kroger

Just as we're coming to grips with the entire netbook phenomenon, low end manufacturer Coby comes up with something even lamer. "[Midget PCs]are smaller than a netbook but not THAT small." Midget PCs. Lovely.

What makes a midget PC different than a netbook? If you listen to Coby's marketing director, they're a whole new category of computer meant for leaner times. As far as I can tell though, the PoqetMate-7 and PoqetMate-9 are just netbooks, albeit extremely cheap ones. Coby hasn't offered many specs to ponder, but the models, primarily differentiated by screen size (7in and 9in) will run Linux atop a Chinese Longsoon processor. Past that, I wouldn't expect much more than a Wi-Fi adaptor and a few ports, bringing the PoqetMate in line with low-end netbooks like the Asus EeePC 701.

Coby plans to bring these to discount retailers, including traditionally computer-averse stores like Kroger and Rite-Aid, by March, making the PoqetMate-7 the first $US100 computer to be widely available in the US. [AKIndi via TheGadgetSite]