Clothes Iron Bike Seat Warms Your Cheeks

If you've ever wanted to sit on a hard, flat, unyielding piece of metal while biking but your butt gets cold easily, we've got a solution for your ridiculous problem.

This "heated cycling seat," cleverly named the Iron Saddle, is made from a clothes iron with remarkably few changes. There's no steam, because that could get slippery and safety is always paramount, but besides that it's just an upside-down iron with an attached battery. Short of using a live porcupine, I'm hard pressed to come up with a less comfortable seat, but for sheer novelty and a shameless lack of reality, this one gets a thumbs up from me. [CyclingInfo via MAKE]