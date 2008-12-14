Classic Hip-Hop Album Covers Redone in Lego: Dr. Dre is More Cuddly as a Minifig

The ironists over at Formatmag have taken 20 classic hip-hop albums and Lego-fied them, making famous grumpy scowlers like The Game and Nas into everyone's favourite tiny plastic figurines.

Some of the transformations work out in expected ways: De La Soul, Common, and the Beastie Boys all look cute as cheerful minifigs. Somehow they managed to find a minifig as angry-looking as The Game, but reimagined him as more of a crazy biker with pinkeye:

But my favourite has to be Dr. Dre's "The Chronic," just for how inappropriately happy he looks in Lego.

[via Prefix]