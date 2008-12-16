Chronochrome: Time Telling for Life Savers Fanatics

When most of us consider impossible-to-use timepieces, Tokyoflash is the first brand to come to mind. Well now there's a worthy challenger, as the Chronochrome probably can't be deciphered without a cheat sheet.

Chronochrome actually displays time in simple 00:00:00 hour/minute/second format, but each number is represented by its own colour. Sensibly, these numbers follow a pretty standard chromatic logic. And for those who don't want to sleep next to a whole Skittles bag worth of bad dreams, the clock doubles as a nightlight, displaying each digit in pure white.

The Chronochrome runs $US73, though you may have to do some convincing for the manufacturer to ship outside of the UK. [Chronochrome via ShinyShiny]