TechCrunch is confirming what I relayed to you last night, that Chrome is officially no longer a Google beta product. Its 15th release is free of that familiar Google "beta" badge, and though the install base isn't what some had hoped for, Google itself is bragging that the app has accrued 10 million active users in 100 days. So, like I was saying, here comes the mother of all browser wars. Oh, and yes, we would like a Mac version sometime in the next two months. [Google Blog via TechCrunch]