Choose Your Own Apple Adventure

After a long and fruitful tenure as CEO of Apple, Steve Jobs steps down in early 2009 with much fanfare and industry fawning. Apple needs a new leader. It's time to choose your own adventure.

Much deliberation and coin tossing goes on in the back rooms of Apple. Their board of directors choose a person who they strongly believe can lead Apple into its next phase of growth, a person who can, at the very least, match Steve Jobs' product development whip cracking, if not his outsized public persona.



The board chooses...

• Jonathan Ive, Apple's Senior Vice President of Industrial Design. Turn to page 10.

• Phil Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing. Turn to page 11.

• Tim Cook, Apple's Chief Operating Officer. Turn to page 12.

• Bill Gates, Super Rich Dude. Turn to page 13.

• Yourself, Super Poor Dude. Turn to page 14.