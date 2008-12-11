Choiix Laptop Case Doubles as a Heat Dissipation Plate

Choiix, and its parent company Cooler Master have released their cleverly titled "Ergonomic Metal Sleeve for Heat Dissipation & Screen Protection" to...protect your laptop and dissipate heat I suppose.

These functions are provided courtesy of an aluminium plate attached to one side of the sleeve, which helps to provide a suitable surface for your laptop while working. It comes in several colours too—a nice touch, but it seems that their product line maxes out at 14", which inexplicably leaves a lot of laptop owners out of the mix. [Choiix via Core77]