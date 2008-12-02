Chinese-Themed Microsoft Arc Mice Can Get Lost In Your Pottery Collection

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

During my visit to Hong Kong, Brian showed me to a local design store called G.O.D. (Goods Of Desire), which kind of reminded me of a China kitsch-themed Urban Outfitters. When I get a chance to go back there, I'm definitely saving up some money for these laser mice, a Microsoft Arc and G.O.D. mashup. Man, could you even tell computer mice were in the picture? Fooled me at first glance!

There's two G.O.D.-designed ARC mice for sale, one with a traditional Chinese tea pottery scheme and the other with an old-timey "mouse" drawing and character. Cute! Both use 2.4GHz wireless technology with a range of about 10 metres. Like the regular ARC, these can fold to half their size. No price was listed, but they're probably a tad more expensive than the $US60 the regular ARC goes for. [QK123]

