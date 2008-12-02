Chinese-Themed Microsoft Arc Mice Can Get Lost In Your Pottery Collection

During my visit to Hong Kong, Brian showed me to a local design store called G.O.D. (Goods Of Desire), which kind of reminded me of a China kitsch-themed Urban Outfitters. When I get a chance to go back there, I'm definitely saving up some money for these laser mice, a Microsoft Arc and G.O.D. mashup. Man, could you even tell computer mice were in the picture? Fooled me at first glance!

There's two G.O.D.-designed ARC mice for sale, one with a traditional Chinese tea pottery scheme and the other with an old-timey "mouse" drawing and character. Cute! Both use 2.4GHz wireless technology with a range of about 10 metres. Like the regular ARC, these can fold to half their size. No price was listed, but they're probably a tad more expensive than the $US60 the regular ARC goes for. [QK123]