Chinese Classics Will Save Your Children From Internet Addiction

A Chinese teacher has found the cure for Internet addiction, and for just 30,000 RMB (roughly $US4,380), he'll make sure your youngster beats his or her LOLcat macro cravings. His remedy: studying Chinese classics.

An Deyi runs a home school (or boot camp) that focuses on traditional Chinese learning. An's method to help Internet junkies is to make them recite Chinese classics for a few hours every day, all while keeping a rigid healthy eating and exercising schedule. His method has apparently been so successful that it's warranted a news report series, including stories of the people he's helped.