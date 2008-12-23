How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Chinese Cheap Blu-ray Makers Battered by Just-as-Cheap Players From Sony and Samsung

Only possible in today's crazy world: Chinese OEMs who planned to steal Blu-ray marketshare with sub-$US200 players are being bloodied by name brands like Sony and Samsung selling their players at that price.

Despite Sony's Stan Glasgow stating their firm intention not to dip below a $US299 MSRP on their Blu-ray players, you can easily find their BDP-S350 for $US250, or even less. And there were loads of $US200ish deals on name-brand players around and after Black Friday—if they weren't literally giving them away.

And $US199 is exactly the pricepoint that the Chinese OEMs—i.e., Walmart Blu-ray players—wanted to waltz in at, given the tough talk from Sony and others about sticking to $US300, $US250 at the worst. Instead, Walmart—and every other retailer—is smartly playing up these super-cheap players from brands you've actually heard of before. So, the Chinese OEMs, those classy undercutters and free-market propellants, are on the receiving end of the pain they usually dish out, assaulted by the very people they usually assault.

Here's the question: Is it because Blu-ray is failing? Or just another anomaly only possible today's world? [Digitimes]

Trending Stories Right Now

au oppo oppo-find-x2-pro

Oppo Find X2: Australian Hands-On Review

Oppo's pushing both the high-end specifications and its reputation for more affordable price points with the Oppo Find X2, and we've already had the opportunity (or is it oppo-rtunity?) for some hands-on evaluation time.
die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles