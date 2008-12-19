Channel Jackson Pollock's Drunken Splatters With a Wiimote

The DraWiing Jackson Pollock project uses an IR detector, a projector and a Wiimote to recreate the drip-and-splatter works of everyone's favourite hard-living abstractionist. It's really fun, as you can see.





ITP students Si Heun Cho and Ruxy Staicut created the rig you see here that takes IR and accelerometer data from a wiimote to plot a point in relation to a dropcloth on the floor—your canvas—and projects a nice paint splatter trail. A nearby kiosk can be used to control the colour with three RGB dials, and a printer is standing by to make permanent your creation. I tried to spell Gizmodo for a second, but then realised that ol' JP would totally not be down with such concreteness. [DraWiing Jackson Pollack - ITP Winter 2008]