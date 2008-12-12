How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Celestial Globe Shows Earth During Day, Star Map at Night

When I eventually decide that it's time to manufacture or purchase my offspring, needless to say, they will be outfitted with the best tech I can force onto them, including this great day/night globe.

The 8" Celestial Globe is fairly typical during the day, spinning like any other spherical map of the Earth while providing the illusion that you care about geography and global politics. But at night, the system's built-in light sensor illuminates the globe with a map of 88 constellations. The Celestial Globe is available for $US55. [Shop via Craziest Gadgets]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles