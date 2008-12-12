Celestial Globe Shows Earth During Day, Star Map at Night

When I eventually decide that it's time to manufacture or purchase my offspring, needless to say, they will be outfitted with the best tech I can force onto them, including this great day/night globe.

The 8" Celestial Globe is fairly typical during the day, spinning like any other spherical map of the Earth while providing the illusion that you care about geography and global politics. But at night, the system's built-in light sensor illuminates the globe with a map of 88 constellations. The Celestial Globe is available for $US55. [Shop via Craziest Gadgets]