How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

CCTV to Spy Four Year Old Kids at School

Are these people out of their spanking-loving, English-disciplined, bloody psycho minds? Judging from these news, yes they are: Schools in Britain are now installing CCTV and microphones in classrooms for four-year-old kids.

According to the Daily Mail, schools have installed new cameras to watch and listen to "pupils as young as four". Apparently, the authorities are worried that the aforementioned pupils can disrupt lessons when the teacher's back is turned, and they want the cameras to identify them.

Coincidentally, Shadow Children's Minister Tim Loughton is chairman of Classwatch, the company installing those surveillance systems. Nor surprisingly, teachers and human rights organisations are up in arms against the technology but, quite frankly, who cares about CCTV in classrooms when the bloody things are basically installed all over the place in the United Kingdom?

Alan Moore was right. [Daily Mail]

Trending Stories Right Now

au oppo oppo-find-x2-pro

Oppo Find X2: Australian Hands-On Review

Oppo's pushing both the high-end specifications and its reputation for more affordable price points with the Oppo Find X2, and we've already had the opportunity (or is it oppo-rtunity?) for some hands-on evaluation time.
die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles