CBS Looking to Turn TV.com Into a Hulu Competitor

CBS has been paying attention to the success of NBC and Fox's Hulu, and they want in on the fun/money. They could just add their content to Hulu, but that would be too easy.

Instead, CBS is looking to redesign TV.com into a Hulu-like streaming site, all while keeping the community that's grown there in place. They're hoping that by incorporating their streaming catalogue into an established site with lots of community features that they'll entice people into sticking around a little while after that episode of How I Met Your Mother is over.

The new TV.com is set to launch sometime next month. And really, it's awesome news, as the more places that offer free, legit streams of TV shows the better. As if I needed yet another reason to make me feel like a smart guy for not paying for cable. [Ars Technica]

