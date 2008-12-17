Catching Up: Sickness and Press

Hey Chen, yep, it's cold by California standards. Lisa's sick from it. She has a fever, as confirmed by a Raytek laser guided Mini temp gun. 100 degrees! We got some great shout outs by the mainstream media recently: ABC did this short on the Giz Gallery.

And CNN also did this piece on Palin's Blackberry. (Thanks Veronica!)

The WSJ also did something on holiday shopping — note that I gave them an old photo I took one week into this job. Before it ruined my health. (Paywall, you can't get in.)

Here are my favourite posts from Monday:

• Ten Inventions That Freed Themselves By Killing Their Masters

• Warbot Pinup Calendar: 12 Months of Gun-Wielding Robot Porn

• Ogle Cable Guys Between the Hours of Whenever and Anytime

• I Love Katamari for iPhone/iPod Touch Lightning Review

• Millennium Falcon Sled is as Close as You'll Ever Get to the Real Thing

• What a Wiimote to the TV Actually Looks Like