Catching Up: Sickness and Press

Hey Chen, yep, it's cold by California standards. Lisa's sick from it. She has a fever, as confirmed by a Raytek laser guided Mini temp gun. 100 degrees! We got some great shout outs by the mainstream media recently: ABC did this short on the Giz Gallery.

And CNN also did this piece on Palin's Blackberry. (Thanks Veronica!)

The WSJ also did something on holiday shopping — note that I gave them an old photo I took one week into this job. Before it ruined my health. (Paywall, you can't get in.)

Here are my favourite posts from Monday:
Ten Inventions That Freed Themselves By Killing Their Masters
Warbot Pinup Calendar: 12 Months of Gun-Wielding Robot Porn
Ogle Cable Guys Between the Hours of Whenever and Anytime
I Love Katamari for iPhone/iPod Touch Lightning Review
Millennium Falcon Sled is as Close as You'll Ever Get to the Real Thing
What a Wiimote to the TV Actually Looks Like

